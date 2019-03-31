One Stop Systems (OSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.00. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth $337,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

