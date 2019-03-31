OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 127,917 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,917 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.39% of Rogers Communications worth $104,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,666,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,766,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,634,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,157,000 after purchasing an additional 803,916 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 537,058 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 277,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

