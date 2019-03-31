OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 91,705 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,028,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $184,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. 8,608,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,044. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

