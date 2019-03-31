OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Shire PLC (SHPG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Shire were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shire by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHPG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair cut Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:SHPG remained flat at $$179.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $182.47.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

