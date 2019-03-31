Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

OLLI stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $7,673,675.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,857.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,538 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,629. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.