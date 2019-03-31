Olin Co. (OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,232,000 after purchasing an additional 787,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,378,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,529,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

