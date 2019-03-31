ODEM 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004016 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $37.73 million and $1.23 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00422165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01576018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00240420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,296,136 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

