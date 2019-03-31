Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€10.70” Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.96).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.91 ($11.53) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

