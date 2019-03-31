Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€10.70” Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.96).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.91 ($11.53) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

