Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $66.20 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-position-reduced-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.