Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 449,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,874. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

