Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 697,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,036. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

