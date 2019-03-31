Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $493,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,998,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

