Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,318.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/occidental-asset-management-llc-acquires-264-shares-of-sanderson-farms-inc-safm.html.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.