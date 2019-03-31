Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $170,688.65 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 38,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $170,688.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 77,065 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $352,187.05.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

