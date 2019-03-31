Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $31.23 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Nxt has a market cap of $31.23 million and $734,168.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00068119 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042272 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00145173 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00056470 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Indodax, Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinEgg, HitBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.