Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 57,125 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 40,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $3,012,857.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

