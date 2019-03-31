Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 201.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 242,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 94.1% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ball by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ball by 233.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 278,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 194,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

