Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 25,445 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

