Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diploma (DPLM)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,365.71 ($17.85).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,486 ($19.42).

In other Diploma news, insider Nigel Lingwood sold 115,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,261 ($16.48), for a total transaction of £1,459,267.03 ($1,906,790.84). Also, insider Johnny Thomson bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296,780 ($387,795.64).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

