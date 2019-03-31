Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $175,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 57,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,234,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

