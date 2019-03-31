Northland Securities Analysts Give Rosehill Resources (ROSE) a $8.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 914,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 570,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 377,066 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter valued at $3,050,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,488,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.