Northland Securities Analysts Give Rosehill Resources (ROSE) a $8.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Shares of ROSE stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
Rosehill Resources Company Profile
Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.