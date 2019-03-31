Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NFBK stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares in the company, valued at $361,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $335,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,254,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

