Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,767 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of B&G Foods worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.44 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

