North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.88

Press coverage about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,676. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$6.53 and a one year high of C$17.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,668,773 shares in the company, valued at C$27,618,193.15. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.85, for a total transaction of C$85,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,364.65. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,613.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

