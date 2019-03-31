Norges Bank Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 783,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,457,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $410.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

