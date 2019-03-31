Norges Bank Takes $302.83 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,354,617 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,827,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 6,650 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,064,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock worth $4,274,847. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
