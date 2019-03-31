Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 15,827,531 U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,827,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,318,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

