Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,019 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Splunk worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $530,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

