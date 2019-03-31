Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.56 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.32% of Pra Group worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.84. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

