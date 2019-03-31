Nitro Market Capitalization Achieves $55,901.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. Nitro has a market cap of $55,901.00 and $203.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00422423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01582198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,145,734 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.