NiSource Inc. (NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,194,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,129,000 after acquiring an additional 849,329 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,439,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,052,000 after acquiring an additional 859,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

