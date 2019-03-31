Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Nielsen worth $45,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,297,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 786,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 421,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.