NextSource Materials (NEXT) Shares Down 10%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 459,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 727,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of NextSource Materials from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

