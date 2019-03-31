NEXT (NET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.46 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00027914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $2.46 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.01479326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002752 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001579 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 1,973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,088,194 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

