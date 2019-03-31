NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $247.26 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

