New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 486,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

