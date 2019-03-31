New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $287.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%.

COKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

