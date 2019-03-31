New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,800 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Boston Private Financial worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

