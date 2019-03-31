New Gold (NGD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.15 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Gold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.42.

NGD stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.66.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

