Neutral Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NFLX stock opened at $356.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.87.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

