Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires $132,754.32 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,754.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,479 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,891.86.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,193 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $552,929.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,750 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,877.50.

On Thursday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,245 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,497.05.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,831 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $659,935.93.

On Monday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,503 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,712.88.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,379 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,378.68.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,631 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,414.80.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 384,409 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,105,488.12.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,200 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,262.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.29 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 137,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

