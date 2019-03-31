Neogen Co. (NEOG) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Neogen by 1,880.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,563 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Neogen by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 597,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $57.39 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 761,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,754,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,275 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.76.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

