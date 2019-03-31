NEO (NEO) Price Reaches $9.92 on Exchanges

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.92 or 0.00242245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, COSS, LBank and Ovis. In the last week, NEO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. NEO has a market cap of $644.72 million and approximately $297.35 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00423823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01582729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for NEO is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bitbns, BitForex, Coinrail, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, BitMart, Koinex, TDAX, BigONE, HitBTC, Coinnest, Ovis, DragonEX, COSS, Binance, Switcheo Network, Livecoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, Tidebit, Exrates, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Huobi, CoinEx, Bibox, Cobinhood and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

