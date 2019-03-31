Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“TowerJazz extended its manufacturing agreement with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS) for three more years, taking effect in the second quarter of 2019. This agreement is similar to its previous 5-year agreement with PSCS, with the major difference being the lower pricing structure. Due to a lower pricing structure, TSEM expects a roughly $20MM revenue reduction per quarter and a negative impact to gross margin. However, we expect it to offset the revenue and margin impact through operational improvements and cost efficiencies, coupled with the ramp in 300mm utilization rates at the Uozo fab and growth in SiGe, power management and sensors.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $333.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.