Needham & Company LLC Boosts NeoGenomics (NEO) Price Target to $22.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $267,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 14,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $281,308.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,524 shares of company stock worth $5,019,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 155.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

