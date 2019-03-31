Nectar Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Nectar has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1,595.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nectar has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00006359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00043285 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00170913 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000404 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00045542 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

