National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $451.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.80 million and the highest is $458.50 million. National Vision reported sales of $407.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

National Vision stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. 414,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 42,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $1,300,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $277,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,519. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $185,118,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in National Vision by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,519 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

