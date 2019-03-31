National Pension Service Buys 3,810 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 223.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,298,000 after buying an additional 1,196,760 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.37 and a one year high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Pension Service Buys 3,810 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/national-pension-service-buys-3810-shares-of-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.