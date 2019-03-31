National Pension Service Boosts Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 326,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,017 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $104,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,380.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $978,274.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.97 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.26.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

