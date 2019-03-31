National Grid plc (NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 906.07 ($11.84).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target (up from GBX 955 ($12.48)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

LON:NG traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 850.80 ($11.12). 12,531,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70). The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

